Peace Builders Collective marks Juneteenth with community connection in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE — The Bridge Agency and Councilwoman Twahna Harris hosted a Juneteenth celebration at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.

The event, called "Peace Builders Collective: A Celebration of Juneteenth," brought together families, community leaders and residents for a night of connection and conversation honoring the history and contributions of African Americans.

Harris says the celebration was also about building stronger community connections while promoting peace, understanding and empowerment.

Harris also told WBRZ she is working on several big community events in the months ahead but says she is not ready to share those details just yet.