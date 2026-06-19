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Peace Builders Collective marks Juneteenth with community connection in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE — The Bridge Agency and Councilwoman Twahna Harris hosted a Juneteenth celebration at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.
The event, called "Peace Builders Collective: A Celebration of Juneteenth," brought together families, community leaders and residents for a night of connection and conversation honoring the history and contributions of African Americans.
Harris says the celebration was also about building stronger community connections while promoting peace, understanding and empowerment.
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Harris also told WBRZ she is working on several big community events in the months ahead but says she is not ready to share those details just yet.
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