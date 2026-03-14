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Paul Sawyer wins special election for District 69 State Representative seat
BATON ROUGE - Republican Paul Sawyer won the open seat for the Louisiana House District 69 in Saturday's special primary election, complete but unofficial election results say.
District 69 was left open after state Rep. Paula Davis resigned in January. House District 69 includes parts of Baton Rouge and St. George.
The candidates were Republicans Paul Sawyer, Adam Beach and Lynn Coxe Graham, as well as Democrat Angela Roberts. Unofficial results show Sawyer won with 53% of the vote to avoid runoff, while Roberts finished with 40%. Graham and Beach finished with 4% and 3% of the vote.
Unofficial turnout was 16%, the Secretary of State's website said.
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