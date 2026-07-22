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Patterson police officer terminated following WBRZ report on June traffic stop video

2 hours 42 minutes 2 seconds ago Wednesday, July 22 2026 Jul 22, 2026 July 22, 2026 2:43 PM July 22, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Evie Richard

PATTERSON — A Patterson police officer who was the subject of a WBRZ report has been terminated, officials said. 

It comes after a video from a June traffic stop was released showing Officer Sam Tezeno allegedly taking a man to the ground during an arrest. 

The video spread on social media and drew residents to a council meeting where some residents shared their concerns about Tezeno's conduct. 

"Citizens from different ages, races, nationalities and walks of life have shared concerns about his approach to protecting and serving. This has created frustration and fear," a resident said. 

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No additional information about Tezeno's termination has been made available from the Patterson Police Department.

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