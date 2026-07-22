AG Murrill says she's committed to finding out who started investigation that led to indictment

NEW ORLEANS — After all charges against her were dismissed on Wednesday morning, Attorney General Liz Murrill said she's committed to finding out who ordered an Orleans Parish grand jury to investigate her.

"What they have done has opened the door to something that could happen to anybody, and that's why it's not over," Murrill said.

The AG was indicted on 16 charges stemming from an investigation into a letter she sent to New Orleans city leaders. She called the situation a "malicious prosecution."

After the state legislature abolished the Orleans Parish criminal clerk's office and merged it with the civil clerk, five of the seven city council members, Mayor Helena Moreno and District Attorney Jason Williams argued that it created a new elected office. In response, Murrill allegedly sent threatening letters to those officials, saying they risked losing their offices by violating the state's usurper laws.

"They took it upon themselves to ignore my legal advice over and over again and appoint someone to a fictional office that they made up," she said, summing up why she sent the letter. "I took that pretty seriously."

The attorney general said she believes whomever was behind the investigation was trying to conceal records related to subpoenas that were issued in the legal fight over the clerk's office.

During the press conference, Murrill said that no one in Orleans Parish leadership has said they ordered the investigation or grand jury.

"I think there's a lot of unanswered questions about how this came to be and I think that we all deserve those answers," she said.

Murrill called the grand jury proceeding, which is typically held in secret, "the leakiest ship you've ever seen."

"All of you knew more about what was happening inside that grand jury room than I did at the time that I found out that it existed," Murrill said, gesturing to the media in the room.

Murrill's office has filed public records requests, which are currently pending, that could lead to more information about who called the grand jury, she said.

"It's disturbing what they did, and I don't know yet who 'they' all are, but I would like to know," she said.

Although Williams said his office was recused, Murrill said that she's heard from multiple people that he had a hand in calling the grand jury.

Murrill plans to ask for reimbursement regarding roughly $250,000 in attorney fees that have piled up in the case.

"That's what the City of New Orleans leadership, who put this thing in motion illegally and improperly, cost the taxpayers of this state," she said. "That's not my fault. That's their fault."

Murrill said while the dismissals were welcome news, the relationship between the AG and city leaders moving forward will not go beyond professional courtesy.

"You can't be friends with somebody who wants to put you in jail for 80 years," Murrill said. "Friendship is not really on the table."