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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-12 eastbound backed up in Livingston Parish as crews pull 18-wheeler out of woods

1 hour 6 minutes 27 seconds ago Wednesday, July 22 2026 Jul 22, 2026 July 22, 2026 4:19 PM July 22, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON - Traffic along Interstate 12 in Livingston Parish was backed up as state crews worked to recover an 18-wheeler that crashed into trees off the roadway. 

The Town of Livingston Police Department shared a photo of the 18-wheeler, which went into the tree line between Livingston and Holden.

The interstate was closed just past the Livingston exit just before 4 p.m. to pull the truck out of the woods, according to the Department of Transportation and Development. 

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Congestion reached Walker before the interstate was reopened around 4:15 p.m.

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