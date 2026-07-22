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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-12 eastbound backed up in Livingston Parish as crews pull 18-wheeler out of woods
LIVINGSTON - Traffic along Interstate 12 in Livingston Parish was backed up as state crews worked to recover an 18-wheeler that crashed into trees off the roadway.
The Town of Livingston Police Department shared a photo of the 18-wheeler, which went into the tree line between Livingston and Holden.
The interstate was closed just past the Livingston exit just before 4 p.m. to pull the truck out of the woods, according to the Department of Transportation and Development.
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Congestion reached Walker before the interstate was reopened around 4:15 p.m.
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