Patterson man booked for aggravated assault with a firearm

Thursday, December 07 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Jonathan Shelley

NAPOLEONVILLE - The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said it has arrested a man who is suspected of retrieving a gun from his vehicle and using it to threaten workers at a local business.

Deputies were called to a store in Amelia, where they located Trendon Demond Short, 37.

An investigation determined that Short became involved in an argument with an employee of the store -- a dispute that carried over from a prior incident. Moments later, he allegedly got the gun and re-entered the business.

No shots were fired and no injuries were reported.

