Patterson man arrested for allegedly producing child pornography

MORGAN CITY — A Patterson man was arrested in Morgan City after allegedly producing child pornography.

Jaquandre Williams, 23, was arrested on two counts each of carnal knowledge of a juvenile and indecent behavior with juveniles. Williams was also booked for the production of child sexual abuse material. 

Morgan City Police initially arrested Williams on Tuesday, charging him with carnal knowledge and indecent behavior, but additional charges were added on Wednesday after additional victims were identified.

