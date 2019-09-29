86°
Patrick Mahomes stares down a ref in the middle of his run
DETROIT, MI - Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes caught everyone's attention during the first half of Sunday's game against the Lions when he stared down an on-field referee during a long run.
It happened after Mahomes took off on the third down and scrambled for the easy first down. But, in the middle of the run he stared back at referee, Walt Anderson to possibly look for a penalty flag. After this, Mahomes simply continued his run.
Most players keep their eyes downfield on a run, but the star quarterback is, apparently, operating on a different level.
The Kansas City Chiefs outlasted the Detroit Lions, 34-30 and so far, remain unbeaten this season.
