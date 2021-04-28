Pat Shingleton: "Old Glory's Day!"

Hopefully you're "flyin' the flag" today. Our own "Giant American flag" is at Robinson Brother's at Airline and Sherwood. Before Chip Robinson, his Dad, Mackey, began this tradition to Old Glory. Whether it's a gentle breeze, or a hefty gust, the Robertson Brother's flag is a tremendous tribute. Today is Flag Day, originating in 1885 when B.J. Cigrand, encouraged his students in Fredonia, N.Y., to proudly display the flag of the United States of America. Today also commemorates the official anniversary of the adoption of the Stars and Stripes at the Betsy Ross House in Philadelphia, PA, on June 14, 1891. I vividly remember coming home on September 11, 2001 during the attack on our country. I thought Betsy Ross was coming from our house, on that day, as my wife carried nad hoisted the flag of the United States of America. Our flag has flown ever since that horrific day from sunrise to sunset, illuminated at night. Old Glory should not be flown in rain or inclement weather and is expected to be raised briskly at sunrise and lowered slowly at sunset.