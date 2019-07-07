Pat Shingleton: "Dr. David Livingstone, I Presume..."

The mention of historical weather events can easily activate memories of those occasions and where we were and what we were doing when they occurred. Examples include Hurricanes Andrew, Katrina, Gustav and Isaac. We'll never forget the August floods and the unfortunate tornado outbreak in Convent in March of 2016. Scottish Missionary Robert Moffatt returned from Africa to try to recruit people to help him. Remembering a cold night, when only a few women and a boy were in attendance to hear his speech, Moffatt later wrote, “It’s hardly worth my while to give this talk.” He put his heart into his presentation and Moffatt’s words inspired the young boy in attendance. When he grew to manhood, he became a doctor, a Protestant missionary martyr, scientific investigator, explorer and posthumous national hero. That man was Dr. David Livingstone, later becoming world famous. I enjoy every type of weather and a place I desire to visit is Whidbey Island, Washington. Throughout the year we enjoy days of clear blue skies. Not to compare with Whidbey Island where they experience rain and overcast conditions for 260 days a year. Due to these conditions the suicide rate is high and duty deployment at the local naval base is limited to 18 months. Many in the Pacific Northwest suffer from S.A.D. or Seasonal Affective Disorder, a specific type of major depression, which reoccurs at specific times of the year. The amount of sunlight exposure and changes in sunrise can affect sufferers of S.A.D.