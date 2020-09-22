75°
Pastor Tony Spell not allowed inside court for hearing after refusing to wear mask

1 hour 46 minutes 16 seconds ago Tuesday, September 22 2020 Sep 22, 2020 September 22, 2020 11:27 AM September 22, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Pastor Tony Spell, who defied the state's stay-at-home order in the early days of the pandemic by holding large services at his church, was not allowed into court for his own hearing Tuesday after he refused to abide by the courthouse's mask requirement.

Spell appeared at the 19th JDC Monday morning to face charges related to his repeated defiance of statewide restrictions on large gatherings at Life Tabernacle Church back in April.

Though the pastor showed up for his hearing, he refused to wear a face covering and was denied entry. His attorney entered the court in his place.

A new hearing date was set for Jan. 25, 2021.

