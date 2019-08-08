Passenger found dead aboard Greyhound bus in Baton Rouge

85°
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities were seen removing a body from a Greyhound bus station in Baton Rouge Thursday.

The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office confirmed it removed the body of a deceased passenger at the bus station along Florida Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. 

There's no word on the manner of death at this time. 

Authorities have not released any further details.

