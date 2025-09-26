77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Part of Gourrier Avenue near River Road closed as road begins to cave in

Friday, September 26 2025
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Part of Gourrier Avenue near River Road was closed down after the road began to cave in on Friday.

The stretch of road in front of Alex Box Stadium was shut down Friday afternoon, just hours before U-High is set to take on Collegiate at the Cubs' stadium off of Gourrier. 

The road will remain closed through Thursday, Oct. 2, according to LSU Police. 

