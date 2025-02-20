27°
Parkview Baptist girl's soccer defeats Baton Rouge foe, U-High to win 3 straight state championships
HAMMOND - Winning one state title is fun. Two in a row is a big accomplishment, but a three-peat is what Parkview Baptist girl's soccer was after Wednesday night at Strawberry Stadium.
It was a Baton Rouge battle as the top ranked Eagles took on No. 3 U-High for the title.
The cold conditions didn't stop senior Macey Theriot from having the game of a lifetime.
Theriot made two risky, but powerful shots from beyond 20 yards out and made both of them, one in each half.
Those goals would lift the Eagles to a 2-0 lead, and the Cubs did not have an answer.
With that, Parkview would win their third consecutive state championship with a final score of 2-0.
