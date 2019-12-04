Latest Weather Blog
Parked truck catches fire, flames spread to home
BATON ROUGE – Firefighters wrestled a blaze that started in a vehicle and spread to a home in the Drusilla area.
First responders with the Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) were summoned to a house on Bordeaux Drive, Tuesday evening around 5:44 p.m. to extinguish a fire that spread from a Chevy truck to the home where it was parked.
Officials say the fire started in the Chevy’s engine compartment and then spread to the eaves of the home.
St. George firefighters worked alongside BRFD to get the fire under control, managing to do so in only seven minutes.
They used positive pressure fans to ventilate and extract smoke from the home, and in the end, the house sustained only minor smoke damage.
Officials say they have yet to determine what triggered the fire within the truck’s engine.
