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Park Ridge Achievement Academy briefly placed on lockdown after reports of shots-fired in Baker
BAKER — Park Ridge Achievement Academy in Baker was briefly placed on lockdown on Friday morning after a shooting incident that happened off campus.
Helix Community Schools, which runs Park Ridge, said that no students or staff were in danger during the incident.
"All students and staff have returned to normal operations," Helix said in a statement.
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Baker Police told WBRZ they received a shots-fired call along Oak Bend Drive around 9:45 a.m. Chief Carl Dunn said that no one and nothing was hit and that the suspect was detained and will be charged with illegally discharging a firearm.
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