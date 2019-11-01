Parish pothole crushes car, woman's wallet

GONZALES - A woman attending a sporting event at Lamar Dixon hit a pothole in the center's public parking lot.

Mary Douget filed a claim with the parish's insurance company only to learn that the parish won't be covering the cost. She was leaving the parking lot near the soccer fields when it happened.

"Far enough for my tire to have fallen in the hole and damage the front bumper," Douget said.

She's in the red $2,181. While Douget has car insurance, she doesn't have full coverage.

Ascension Parish tells 2 On Your Side it wasn't aware of the hole until Douget told them about it and says that it's since been repaired. Douget says the parish filled the area with rock the next day.

"That doesn't make sense to me," she said. "I mean, I'm not sure how insurance works but it doesn't make sense to me that you wait for somebody to have an accident and you say, oh, we're sorry, we'll fix it though so that nobody else has this problem."

Still, Douget says the problem hasn't been properly taken care of and a large dip in the section where she hit the hole remains. By the looks of it, Douget thinks the issue has been there for a while.

"I think they knew about it; they had to. It was obvious," she said.

Douget is hoping the parish will take better care of its property moving forward and warns others to be mindful when driving around the public parking area.