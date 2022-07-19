Parents plead not guilty in disturbing abuse case where daughter rotted away on couch

CLINTON, La. – A couple booked with murder after they allegedly left their daughter to rot on a couch inside their home will go to trial Feb. 6, 2023.

Sheila and Clay Fletcher were booked with second-degree murder in the death of their adult daughter, Lacey, who was 36 at the time of her death in January. On Tuesday, they pleaded not guilty to the crime during a brief court hearing.

A grand jury indicted the couple back in May, amid a flurry of WBRZ reports, and they were booked into jail after the two managed to avoid charges for months.

Sources told the WBRZ Investigative Unit that Lacey was "melted" into the couch after having been left there for so long and that the floor beneath the sofa was buckling from pooling urine and feces.

The East Feliciana coroner attributed Lacey's death to starvation among other factors.

The couple is due back in court Sept. 6 for a status conference.