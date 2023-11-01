Parents in an uproar as school board pushes last-minute redistricting proposal

GONZALES - For the last year, parents in Ascension Parish have been chiming in on re-districting plans as a new high school is being built in Prairieville.

On Tuesday, a third district proposal was added to the table, 24 hours before the final special committee meeting.

"It almost seems like they don't want us to know they threw it out there, and it's disappointing," Misty Albrecht said.

On Halloween, a hectic day for parents, an email was sent out showing revised SP3. Before Tuesday, there were only two to be discussed and voted on.

"They didn't have time last night to get off work, take the kids trick or treating, get them to bed, and research this proposal by 5' o clock today," Albrecht said on Wednesday.

Albrecht believes the new plan creates conflict. For instance, several kids were already moved when a new primary school was built, those kids would be moved again. Including her middle schooler who would no longer attend the school next door, but the one further up the road.

"That's a big concern, getting to Dutchtown High with those two schools there. Right now it takes 30 minutes to clear (Highway) 73," Albrecht said.

She also thinks SP3 does not balance the amount of kids at each school, which is the whole purpose of redistricting.

"SP3 revised is going to put us in a situation where we're going to be rezoned in a couple of years, because some schools will already be at capacity," Albrecht said.

The final plan will be decided on by the School Board on Nov. 7. It will take effect next school year. To view the maps, click here.