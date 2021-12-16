Parents demand accountability over racist Instagram account targeting Doyle High School students

An Instagram page, created just a few weeks ago, is targeting black students at Doyle High School and has quickly gained a lot of attention.

Several posts were made using students' pictures. Messages were even sent using racial slurs. Now, parents are demanding answers.

"I have been at the school, spoke with the principal on several occasions, but this one here has drawn the line," said parent Taneshia Burise. "When you put your kids up on Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, however, it is...with us, my family, it's physically, emotionally, and mentally draining."

A group of parents says they've all filed police reports. One of them says her daughter's photo was posted on the page.

"Once they posted the picture, all bets were off," Lakeshia Burise said. "I went and did the police report. I mean, at this point I don't want to keep talking to the administrators, to the school board. I'm done talking. Nothing's being done so why are we still talking?"

Each parent says they've been in contact with the principal and the sheriff's department. Each of them was given the same answer.

"I spoke with the detectives at the Sheriff's Office and all she can tell me is that they're working on it," Burise said.

The Livingston Parish School District said they are aware of the matter and are investigating. One student who may have posted something on the page has been identified, according to school officials, and has been "appropriately dealt with."

The Instagram page has since been deleted, but parents still fear for their children.

"Does the DA have to keep telling these people, 'We need to get them! We need to get them!'? No. They get them," Burise said. "This is a crime. This is cyberbullying. We want the same justice. These kids could go home and kill themselves because they're bullying them at school."

"My son already said that he doesn't want to go to school anymore," said parent Felicia Ricard. "My daughter's getting harassed."