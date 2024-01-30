70°
Latest Weather Blog
Parents arrested after reported fight at Baton Rouge middle school
BATON ROUGE - A fight reportedly broke out at a Baton Rouge school, leading to multiple parent arrests Tuesday.
Sources said the fight happened at Park Forest Middle School.
Multiple parents were arrested following the fight.
It was unclear what led to the fight, whether there were any injuries, or how many people were arrested.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Parents arrested after reported fight at Baton Rouge middle school
-
LSU students, former athletes gather to discuss suicide risk
-
New BRPD chief hopes to strengthen community relations in effort to fight...
-
Former Glen Oaks Middle School building site of frequent vandalism
-
Williamsburg Senior Living Home celebrates 4 centenarians