Parents arrested after reported fight at Baton Rouge middle school

Tuesday, January 30 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A fight reportedly broke out at a Baton Rouge school, leading to multiple parent arrests Tuesday. 

Sources said the fight happened at Park Forest Middle School.

Multiple parents were arrested following the fight. 

It was unclear what led to the fight, whether there were any injuries, or how many people were arrested. 

This is a developing story. 

