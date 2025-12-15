Parent voices safety concerns following fight at Belaire High School

BATON ROUGE - Parents are concerned for student's safety and campus security after a fight broke out in a Belaire High School hallway on Monday.

WBRZ shared a video of the brawl and was contacted by the father of one of the students in the fight.

"From what I can see, the children are pretty much unsupervised, which I would agree to say that that's an issue for any parent," he said.

The parent, who asked to remain anonymous, says the fight has left him with many unanswered questions.

"Why were the children in this area? Where were the staff members to manage this?" he said.

The dad says he was told that the fight occurred as students were transferring from one class to another.

"If you have areas in a school that's known to staff members, especially in a transition point where students are going from class to class, why is this area not manned is the question that I have for the school district," he said.

He also questions the consequences given to his daughter from the fight.

"She has a nine-day suspension relative to this incident where she's identified in the police report and from the school perspective as a victim," he said.

Two students in the fight were cited by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office. A 17-year-old was issued a summons for simple battery, and a 15-year-old was issued a custodial agreement for simple battery.

"What are the measures that the administrators there, you know, will take from here? Because obviously this is a problem. It's a problem for me today and could potentially be a problem for other parents later on," he said.

We reached out to the East Baton Rouge School District to find out whether staff members were in the area of the fight when it took place. We were sent the following statement:

"We were made aware of an incident involving an altercation at Belaire High School. The East Baton Rouge Parish School System does not tolerate violence of any kind, and all students involved will be addressed and disciplined in accordance with the student rights and responsibilities handbook. We are grateful to our school administration and security partners who were on-site and quick to respond and resolve the matter."