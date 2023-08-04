Paramedic hospitalized after deadly ambulance crash cleared to go home

MORGANZA - An Acadian Ambulance worker walked out of the hospital Friday after surviving a deadly wreck in Pointe Coupee Parish back in July, which forced him to relearn how to walk.

Hunter Fruge, who's posted updates of his recovery on his social media, posted that he got to walk out the hospital and come home after 39 days of recovery to his Facebook.

Fruge was riding inside of an ambulance with a patient when the vehicle veered into the path of an oncoming semi truck. The driver of the ambulance, Kymber Nezat, and an elderly patient, Albert Bordelon, died in the collision.

Hunter Fruge said in a post on July 6 that he fractured every rib on the left side of his body as well as the front and back of his pelvis, leaving him in a wheelchair and having to relearn how to walk.