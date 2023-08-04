86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Paramedic hospitalized after deadly ambulance crash cleared to go home

1 hour 39 minutes 7 seconds ago Friday, August 04 2023 Aug 4, 2023 August 04, 2023 9:41 PM August 04, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

MORGANZA - An Acadian Ambulance worker walked out of the hospital Friday after surviving a deadly wreck in Pointe Coupee Parish back in July, which forced him to relearn how to walk.

Hunter Fruge, who's posted updates of his recovery on his social media, posted that he got to walk out the hospital and come home after 39 days of recovery to his Facebook.

Fruge was riding inside of an ambulance with a patient when the vehicle veered into the path of an oncoming semi truck. The driver of the ambulance, Kymber Nezat, and an elderly patient, Albert Bordelon, died in the collision. 

Trending News

Hunter Fruge said in a post on July 6 that he fractured every rib on the left side of his body as well as the front and back of his pelvis, leaving him in a wheelchair and having to relearn how to walk.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days