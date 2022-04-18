Pair threw gun from car during 130-mph chase, flipped after leading troopers through 3 parishes

Photo: Terrence Stelly (left), Taylin Duriso (right)

BATON ROUGE - Two people were arrested on several charges—including littering—after they tossed a weapon from their car and flipped the vehicle during a high-speed chase through three parishes.

State troopers saw a Honda Accord speeding west on I-10 around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. When officers started to pursue the vehicle toward the LSU Lakes, they saw an object thrown from the passenger side of the vehicle and hit the metal railing. An arrest report said the vehicle was going so fast that troopers saw "sparks fly" when the object hit the pavement.

The vehicle reached speeds up to 130 mph as it continued through West Baton Rouge Parish and then into Iberville Parish.

Troopers watched as the car tried to exit at Ramah but lost control on the curved exit ramp, flipping and landing on its roof. Louisiana State Police apprehended Terrance Stelly, 22, and Taylin Duriso, 20, as both crawled through the back window of the overturned vehicle.

When troopers asked who was driving, each person blamed the other.

Following the arrest, troopers backtracked to the LSU Lakes to see what was thrown from the vehicle and found a handgun.

Stelly and Duriso were both charged with aggravated flight from an officer, obstruction of justice, reckless operation and intentional littering.