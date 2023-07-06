83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Pair sought for allegedly stealing $1,500 in fireworks just days before the Fourth

2 hours 2 minutes 35 seconds ago Thursday, July 06 2023 Jul 6, 2023 July 06, 2023 8:12 AM July 06, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

ROBERT - Detectives are searching for a pair of men accused of stealing over $1,000 worth of fireworks just days before Independence Day. 

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, the men were seen entering Firehouse Fireworks on Highway 190 around 3 a.m. Sunday morning. In all, the men stole $1,500 in fireworks from the business. 

One of the men wore a light-colored hoodie and a black face mask. The other wore a muscle shirt and appears to have a tattoo on his right forearm. 

Trending News

Anyone with information regarding the theft is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa at (1-800) 554-5245.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days