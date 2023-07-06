Pair sought for allegedly stealing $1,500 in fireworks just days before the Fourth

ROBERT - Detectives are searching for a pair of men accused of stealing over $1,000 worth of fireworks just days before Independence Day.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, the men were seen entering Firehouse Fireworks on Highway 190 around 3 a.m. Sunday morning. In all, the men stole $1,500 in fireworks from the business.

One of the men wore a light-colored hoodie and a black face mask. The other wore a muscle shirt and appears to have a tattoo on his right forearm.

Anyone with information regarding the theft is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa at (1-800) 554-5245.