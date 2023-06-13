Pair of pawners allegedly used stolen identity to sell items

BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for a pair that allegedly pawned off items using a stolen identity in May.

According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, the two people pictured above pawned off some items at a shop on Florida Boulevard on May 15. Police said the two reportedly used a stolen identity to sell the items.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CRCS at (225) 344-7867.