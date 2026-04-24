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Pair of new community pantries installed in Walker

2 hours 4 minutes 25 seconds ago Friday, April 24 2026 Apr 24, 2026 April 24, 2026 12:41 PM April 24, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WALKER — Two new community pantries were installed in Walker on Friday. 

Whole Heart Health installed the pantries to expand free nutritional support at the Faith Crossing United Methodist Church and Christine Palmer's office along Florida Boulevard. 

Each pantry will be stocked with Whole Heart Health's Manna Meals, as well as snacks for families and individuals who may be short on a meal, navigating tight budgets, or simply needing a little extra support as they make it to their next paycheck.

"These pantries are designed to meet people where they are and provide accessible nourishment with dignity," Whole Heart Health officials said. 

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