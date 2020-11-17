41°
Latest Weather Blog
Pair of inmates escape federal prison in Oakdale
ALLEN PARISH - Two inmates remain on the lamb early Tuesday morning following an escape from the FCI Oakdale II Prison Satellite Camp in Oakdale on November 14th.
Allen Parish Sheriff's Office identified the wanted pair as Arthur Vargas, Jr. and Joshua Galvan, both from around San Antonio, Texas.
Authorities continue to investigate how the two men were able to walk away from the federal facility in Oakdale located 104 miles northwest of Baton Rouge.
Anyone with information about these individuals should contact the United States Marshals Service at (318) 640-5084.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Virtual meeting Tuesday discussing rehab of University Lakes
-
Report: La. Congressman to join Biden adminstration
-
Some in Louisiana could get COVID-19 vaccine before year's end
-
Nakamoto Exclusive: New State Police superintendent discusses recent controversies in his first...
-
Employers overwhelmed with major spike in applicants after months of struggling to...
Sports Video
-
Clay Polk is Central football's master of mystery
-
Late defensive stands and timely passing give Catholic 27-21 win over Acadiana
-
Moneyline Report - Sports Betting 11/13/20
-
Catholic filling cancelled games just as fast as they get cancelled.
-
Why the Saints at full strength are a big fantasy play; Fantasy...