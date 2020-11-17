Pair of inmates escape federal prison in Oakdale

ALLEN PARISH - Two inmates remain on the lamb early Tuesday morning following an escape from the FCI Oakdale II Prison Satellite Camp in Oakdale on November 14th.

Allen Parish Sheriff's Office identified the wanted pair as Arthur Vargas, Jr. and Joshua Galvan, both from around San Antonio, Texas.

Authorities continue to investigate how the two men were able to walk away from the federal facility in Oakdale located 104 miles northwest of Baton Rouge.

Anyone with information about these individuals should contact the United States Marshals Service at (318) 640-5084.