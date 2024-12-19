55°
Pair arrested in attempted robbery at Airline Highway motel

Friday, February 10 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge police have arrested two people in connection with an armed robbery at a motel on Airline Highway Thursday.

Police say two victims staying at the Wood Acres Motel on Airline Highway told them 18-year-old Sherry Nover and 21-year-old Percy Maloid entered their motel room and robbed them of their money and cell phones.

Police say Nover was armed with a small black revolver, and Malid was armed with a black semi-automatic handgun.

One of the victims was shot in the face with Nover's weapon during the robbery, according to police.

Nover was charged with attempted first degree murder, armed robbery, and illegal use of a weapon.

Maloid was arrested on charges of attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and introduction of contraband into a penal facility.

BREAKING: police investigating a reported shooting at this Airline Hwy motel. One person just left in an ambulance. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/aSioed8lu2

