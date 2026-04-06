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Pair arrested, allegedly cashed fraudulent checks in Morgan City
MORGAN CITY - Two people tied to an alleged fraudulent check scheme were arrested in Morgan City.
The Morgan City Police Department said William Pitzer, of Patterson, went into multiple local businesses in the town, pretended to be someone else and then cashed a fraudulent check.
Officers arrested Pitzer on April 1 and booked on three counts of monetary instrument abuse, three counts of forgery, two counts of identity theft, two counts of theft over $1,000, and one count of theft under $1,000.
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Police also arrested Pitzer's alleged accomplice, Atanacio Guerrero Jr., of Morgan City. He was booked for principal to monetary instrument abuse, principal to forgery, principal to theft and principal to identity theft.
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