Latest Weather Blog
Owner of St. Helena strip club arrested in raid
ST. HELENA - The St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office arrested two men following a raid at a strip club on Thursday night.
Deputies and agents from the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control raided Bobby Vaughn's Oak Ridge Lounge at 43379 Highway 16. The raid was the result of an undercover operation between the St. Helena Sheriff's Office and East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
The club owner, 39-year-old James Vaughn, was arrested for two counts of obscenity, two counts of keeping a disorderly place and eight citations for violations of St. Helena Parish ordinances, according to the sheriff's office.
William Jacob, 60, was also arrested for one charge of interfering with law enforcement.
According to the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office, more charges and arrests are expected.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One injured in early morning shooting on Florida Boulevard
-
I-10 near Butte La Rose reopened after five-vehicle crash early Tuesday
-
Inmate from Morgan City recaptured after escaping East Carroll prison, police say
-
Central Police Department looks for funding for full-time officers
-
Proposed tax on sports betting could affect consumers
Sports Video
-
LSU struggles against Alabama as university is fined for fans throwing debris...
-
LSU men's basketball pulls away late to beat Alabama State, 74-61
-
LHSAA releases high school football playoff brackets, Dunham receives top seed
-
Southern football moves to 5-1 in SWAC play
-
LSU football crushed by Alabama