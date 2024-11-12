Owner of St. Helena strip club arrested in raid

ST. HELENA - The St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office arrested two men following a raid at a strip club on Thursday night.

Deputies and agents from the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control raided Bobby Vaughn's Oak Ridge Lounge at 43379 Highway 16. The raid was the result of an undercover operation between the St. Helena Sheriff's Office and East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

The club owner, 39-year-old James Vaughn, was arrested for two counts of obscenity, two counts of keeping a disorderly place and eight citations for violations of St. Helena Parish ordinances, according to the sheriff's office.

William Jacob, 60, was also arrested for one charge of interfering with law enforcement.

According to the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office, more charges and arrests are expected.