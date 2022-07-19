Overturned trailer snarls morning traffic on I-12

BATON ROUGE - A trailer ended up on its side along I-12, causing major delays for drivers heading into Baton Rouge on their morning commute.

The wreck was reportedly shortly before 8:30 a.m. on the westbound side of the interstate at the I-10/12 split. The trailer was blocking the right and center lanes of the interstate.

No serious injuries have been reported at this time.

The roadway was cleared around 9:30 a.m., but traffic remained backed up toward the Millerville exit.

