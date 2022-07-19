93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Overturned trailer snarls morning traffic on I-12

4 hours 37 minutes 14 seconds ago Tuesday, July 19 2022 Jul 19, 2022 July 19, 2022 8:47 AM July 19, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A trailer ended up on its side along I-12, causing major delays for drivers heading into Baton Rouge on their morning commute.

The wreck was reportedly shortly before 8:30 a.m. on the westbound side of the interstate at the I-10/12 split. The trailer was blocking the right and center lanes of the interstate.

No serious injuries have been reported at this time. 

The roadway was cleared around 9:30 a.m., but traffic remained backed up toward the Millerville exit.

Keep up with WBRZ's traffic-tracking maps by clicking here.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days