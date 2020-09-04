76°
Overnight house fire on Curtis Street ruled arson

Friday, September 04 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Shortly after midnight, Baton Rouge Firefighters wrestled a house fire in a residential area just north of Harding Boulevard and West of I-110. 

This blaze, much like the incident firefighters were dispatched to on North Afton Parkway only hours before, was later determined to be the work of an arsonist. 

Firefighters rushed to the home, which is situated within the 2700 block of Curtis Street, and upon arriving around 12:09 a.m. discovered flames in the rear of the house.

They were able to extinguish the fire before it could cause damage to neighboring homes, and no one was injured during the incident.

Officials ask that anyone with information about this intentionally set blaze contact Baton Rouge Fire Investigators at (225) 354-1419. 

