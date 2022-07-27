83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Overnight fire at vacant duplex ruled an arson

Wednesday, July 27 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A fire at a vacant home off of Terrace Avenue has been ruled an arson, investigators say.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a duplex on Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive shortly after midnight early Wednesday morning. On the scene, crews found fire coming from under one of the doors and saw the flames had spread to the duplex's shared attic.

The fire was under control in a little over an hour. No injuries were reported, and damage was contained to the back and the attic of the building.

Fire investigators determined the cause was arson.

