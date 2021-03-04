Overnight fire at Brew Bacher's Grill causes extensive damage

Firefighters with the Baton Rouge Fire Department noticed smoke coming from Brew Bacher's restaurant on Government Street early Thursday (March 4, 2021) morning and ended up extinguishing a kitchen fire in the bullring.

BATON ROUGE - Early Thursday (March 4) morning, a fire broke out at a popular Government Street restaurant in the capital city.

First responders with the Baton Rouge Fire Department say it was nearly 2 a.m. when they were headed back to home base after responding to an incident in the Government Street area. But they noticed something that stopped them in their tracks, smoke was coming from Brew Bacher's Grill, a restaurant situated withing the 5500 block of Government Street.

In their official report, fire fighters say the smoke appeared to be coming from the building's exhaust system.

Concerned, the first responders stopped to investigated and discovered a fire in the restaurant's kitchen.

Jumping into action, the firefighers forced their way into the building through its front window and extinguished the blaze before it could spread to Brew Bacher's dining area.

The fire was under control in just over 30 minutes.

No one was injured during the blaze, but the building sustained $250,000 in damages.

Officials say the cause is currently undetermined and under investigation.