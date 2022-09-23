Overnight closures planned on I-10, I-110 in Baton Rouge next weekend

BATON ROUGE - In about a week's time, crews will shut down I-110 and I-10 in separate late-night closures to replace overhanging signage on the interstate.

DOTD says I-110 northbound and I-10 westbound will be closed Oct. 1 from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning. I-110 will be closed near the split, and I-10 will be closed between Dalrymple and Louise Street.

Read the full announcement below.

"The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announces that I-110 northbound and I-10 westbound will be fully closed overnight on the evening of Saturday, October 1, 2022. The interstates won’t be closed at the same time, as they will serve as each other’s detour route. Closures will begin at 10 pm on October 1 and are expected to be complete by 6 am on October 2. The closures are necessary for crews to remove damaged overhead signs and trusses above the interstates.

I-110 northbound will be closed first. The closures will begin with center- and right-lane closures of I-10 westbound at Dalrymple Dr. The on-ramps from Dalrymple Dr. and Washington St., and the off-ramp at Louise St. will also be closed. Motorists may still exit from I-10 westbound at Dalrymple Dr.

Traffic will detour the closure at I-110 northbound by continuing on I-10 westbound across the river to LA 1 northbound, then proceeding to U.S. 190 eastbound back across the river, and then reconnecting with I-110.

Once the overhead work is complete above I-110, crews will reopen the roadway and shift traffic to facilitate the full closure of I-10 westbound. Traffic will shift to the far right lane of I-10 westbound just before the I-10/I-110 split. When the I-10 westbound closure is in place, the exit to Terrace St. from I-110 southbound will also be closed.

Traffic will detour the closure at I-10 westbound by taking I-110 northbound to U.S. 190 westbound across the river, and then proceeding to LA 1 southbound to reconnect with I-10.

During these closures, traffic on I-10 eastbound will not be affected. Traffic on I-110 southbound will also not be affected, except for the Terrace St. off-ramp closure."