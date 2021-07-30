91°
Overnight blaze ruled arson

2 years 11 months 3 weeks ago Sunday, August 05 2018 Aug 5, 2018 August 05, 2018 9:49 AM August 05, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE – Firefighters ruled an overnight fire at a vacant home as arson.

Firefighters arrived at the house on Georgia Street in Old South Baton Rouge just before two o’clock Sunday morning. Eighty-percent of the house was engulfed in flames, firefighters said in a news release about the blaze.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to neighboring homes.

There are no suspects in the case.

