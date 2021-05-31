Overenthusiastic fan arrested for allegedly throwing water bottle at NBA star

Professional basketball players take to the court knowing that any number of things can happen during a game. They mentally prepare for the possibility of wins, losses, injuries, and even disagreements with colleagues.

But most NBA stars don't expect fans to throw water bottles at them.

This is exactly what happened to 29-year-old Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving on Sunday and authorities were quick to respond.

According to USA Today, Irving and his teammates were leaving the floor after Brooklyn's 141-126 victory in Game 4 of the first round of the NBA playoffs, and as Irving made his way into the tunnel, a water bottle whizzed right past him, nearly hitting him.

The news outlet cited Boston Police sergeant detective John Boyle as it identified Cole Buckley of Braintree, Massachusetts as the Celtics fan who allegedly threw the bottle at Irving.

USA Today says Buckely was swiftly arrested and charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

After the game, Irving took a moment to address the incident, saying, "It’s unfortunate that sports has come to a lot of this kind of crossroad where you’re seeing a lot of old ways come up.It’s been that way in history in terms of entertainment and performers and sports for a long period of time. It’s just underlying racism and treating people like they’re in a human zoo – throwing stuff at people, saying things. There’s a certain point where it gets to be too much.”

USA Today also pointed out that YES Network caught the incident on camera, which marked the fourth time in the last week that fans at NBA games have allegedly thrown objects at players or have shown unacceptable behavior.