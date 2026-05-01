Over $2 million secured for safety efforts in Livingston Parish in new funding bill for DHS

LIVINGSTON — Over $2 million has been secured for Livingston Parish in a funding bill for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The parish now has $2.6 million in Community Project Funding to aid public safety efforts, with funding being used to construct an emergency operations center. The center will give local agencies and first responders a space to coordinate during emergencies.

The project's funding was approved as part of the 2026 fiscal year's funding bill for DHS. The money will be distributed through the Livingston Parish government and the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.