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Over 100 earn trade certificates in electrical, pipe fitting and welding at BRCC
BATON ROUGE — More than 100 students graduated from a skilled trades program at Baton Rouge Community College in the Magnolia Theatre.
The students completed the North Baton Rouge Industrial Training Initiative, a tuition-free program that prepares graduates for work in fields including electrical, pipe fitting and welding.
Each student received a certificate to help them get hired in high-demand jobs.
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BRCC launched the program in 2012 in partnership with ExxonMobil.
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