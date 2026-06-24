Over 100 earn trade certificates in electrical, pipe fitting and welding at BRCC

BATON ROUGE — More than 100 students graduated from a skilled trades program at Baton Rouge Community College in the Magnolia Theatre.

The students completed the North Baton Rouge Industrial Training Initiative, a tuition-free program that prepares graduates for work in fields including electrical, pipe fitting and welding.

Each student received a certificate to help them get hired in high-demand jobs.

BRCC launched the program in 2012 in partnership with ExxonMobil.