Outages continue in Central neighborhood, Entergy says fix is 'weeks' away

CENTRAL - A neighborhood in Central continues to lose power. It's been out four times since 2 On Your Side was there about the same issue one month ago.

Teresa Golden moved into Morgan Place West subdivision a year ago and says she loses power weekly.

"It's not about fair; it's about what's right," she said. "We pay for a service, we should have the service!"

Instead, Golden can't rely on the service she pays for monthly. The power went out last Friday for several hours. Entergy says a tree limb fell on their equipment on Tuesday, April 15, causing another outage. Last month, the power company says crews performed equipment upgrades and addressed vegetation issues to reduce outages.

"We should not be out of power once a week," said Golden.

When the power goes out in the neighborhood, 197 households are in the dark. It's gotten to the point that neighbors keep their generators readily available just in case they need to power up their refrigerators or other electronics.

"We're losing money and Entergy doesn't seem to care," said Golden.

An Entergy truck was in the subdivision Wednesday and said they were performing inspections. Entergy says, "In order to improve reliability, additional infrastructure will be upgraded in the coming weeks to address the recent outages seen by residents."

State Representative Lauren Ventrella has been looped into the troubles in Morgan Place West and says what's going on is unacceptable.

"If this is not fixed in a timely manner, I'll be putting my boots on and walking out there myself trying to get some answers," said Ventrella.

Golden says she's looking for action and accountability and a clear timeline on the work to expect.

"Let's turn Mr. May's power off every time we lose power, I bet he'll have a different perspective," said Golden.

On Tuesday, WBRZ asked Entergy for a more concise timeline about the power upgrades to the neighborhood and the planned outages that will come with them and did not hear back.