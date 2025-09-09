77°
Our Lady of the Lake expanding medical facility in Livingston Parish

By: Logan Cullop

WALKER - Our Lady of the Lake will be expanding their current facility in Walker to include an overnight emergency room. 

President of Our Lady of the Lake Health Chuck Spicer said that the addition will be the first and only 24-hour observation unit in Livingston Parish. 

"This latest announcement echoes Our Lady of the Lake Health’s commitment to providing quality healthcare, closer to home for the Livingston community. We look forward to continuing to meet the needs of this growing community," Spicer said. 

The new facility will have 10 beds and an additional 12 physicians trained in emergency services. 

