91°
Latest Weather Blog
Our City, Our Problem: An in-depth look at Baton Rouge's fentanyl crisis
Watch as Chris Nakamoto and Brandi B. Harris ask the tough questions about what's driving Baton Rouge's fentanyl problem and how we can tackle it.
The special can be watched on-demand here.
Click here for more information on behavioral health from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Click here to contact the Louisiana Mental Health and Substance Abuse Hotlines
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Our City, Our Problem: An in-depth look at Baton Rouge's fentanyl crisis
-
Community coalitions joining the fight against crime in Baton Rouge
-
Civil Rights groups hoping to advance lawsuit, hopes for second Black congressional...
-
Police: Sam's Club employee shot co-worker Tuesday night, went back to work...
-
Roofers flock to neighborhoods hit by unprecedented hail storm
Sports Video
-
Sports 2's Michael Cauble one-on-one with Alex Milazzo, Cade Beloso
-
Visiting LSU fans dominating Omaha bar's CWS drinking challenge
-
Tiger fans making Omaha and the College World Series better
-
LSU beats Tennessee 6-3 to head to the winner's side of the...
-
Sports 2 live in Omaha 6/15/2023