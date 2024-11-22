'Operational issues' lead to flaring at Baton Rouge ExxonMobil plant

BATON ROUGE - Operational issues led to unscheduled flaring at ExxonMobil's refinery and chemical plant, according to ExxonMobil officals.

Video showed flaring taking place at the refinery and chemical plant, which officials said is taking place this evening due to "operational issues."

A statement from the company said the flaring is not an "emergency situation" and that flares are safety control devices intended to consume excess gasses.