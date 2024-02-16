Opening day for LSU starts off with a Fan Fest to celebrate last year's national championship

BATON ROUGE - Early Friday afternoon, LSU baseball fans crowded Alex Box Stadium for Fan Fest and to celebrate last year's national championship.

Fan Fest started at eleven this morning. Fans were able to enjoy games, food and take pictures with the 2023 national championship trophy.

Those that attended Fan Fest say they're confident the Tigers still have the manpower to bring home another title.

"I'm feeling good, but I know we lost a few key players. I think [Head Coach Jay Johnson] is going to do a good job at getting us back on track to win another championship," Kade Jaensonne said.

On the 2024 roster, Tommy "Tanks" White returned after a stellar 2023 season that included his clutch home run against Wake Forest to send LSU to the College World Series. Many of the young fans say his game has inspired them and they want be as good as him one day.

Parker Palmer said he's excited for opening day and can't wait to see White step foot at the plate.

"He's a power hitter, and he's fun to watch," Palmer said.

With all the festivities going on outside the Box, fans carried that excitement with them as they made their way inside the stadium.

They say they're ready to support the Tigers as their journey to Omaha starts here.