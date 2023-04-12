Latest Weather Blog
One year since Devin Page Jr.'s death, family of slain 3-year-old says they aim to bring new law statewide
BATON ROUGE - April 12 marks one year since 3-year-old Devin Page Jr. was killed by a stray bullet while sleeping in his crib, and his family is using his memory to propel a law that aims to deter violent crime.
Devin's Law was originally passed in the Metro Council in September of 2022, five months after Page's death. The law, which in its original form would have required more lighting, security cameras, and information about crime rates in the area to be provided to tenants of rental properties, was watered down before it was ultimately passed.
Now, Devin's Law only requires landlords to provide adequate lighting in areas around rental properties as well as information about crime rates in the area. The requirement for security cameras was ultimately dropped, but with the Page-Rice Camera Initiative, officials are making sure cameras are present in high-crime areas.
Wednesday, Page's family told WBRZ they aim to make Devin's Law statewide.
HB 606 proposed by Representative Edmond Jordan reads that the "proposed law requires that any owner, property manager, or property management company shall provide proper security cameras and lighting on their residential properties."
Cathy Toliver told WBRZ that the proposed state law would be "firmer" than the local law.
A memorial service for Devin Page Jr. will be held in Town Square on North Boulevard Wednesday night at 5:30 p.m..
