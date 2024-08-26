One week away: LSU football helmet displayed on Las Vegas Sphere

LAS VEGAS, Nev. - One week to go. Las Vegas was treated to the beautiful sight of the purple and gold through its massive Sphere projector.

Sunday night, the Sphere took on LSU yellow as it brandished the Tiger helmet, promoting the LSU season opener coming up this weekend.

Sunday Night Football

LSU vs. USC pic.twitter.com/R4mb7V8eow — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) August 25, 2024

LSU faces off against USC for its season opener on Sunday at 6:30 p.m.. You can watch that game on ABC Channel 2 or on ESPN+.