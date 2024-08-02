91°
One transported after house fire on North Street Friday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital after a house fire on North Street near Gebelin Street on Friday afternoon.
According to people at the scene, the resident of the house was brought inside a neighbor's home as they called for the fire department.
The resident was transported to a local hospital for evaluation. Their condition as well as the cause of the fire is unknown as of this time.
