Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One transported after arriving at gas station with gunshot wound

Thursday, April 11 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- One person was taken to the hospital following an overnight shooting.

According to police, a person showed up to a gas station on Airline Highway before 1 a.m. suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital with injuries that aren't considered to be life-threatening.

Before the victim arrived at the location, authorities say they were previously called to a shots fired call on Antrim Road. 

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

