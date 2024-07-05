One Tank Trips with Falon Brown: Ponchatoula

PONCHATOULA - This week on One Tank Trips with Falon Brown, see where one tank of gas can take you and what you can do in Ponchatoula.

From alligator swamp tours to an antique district, there's a lot to do within driving distance!

Brown spoke with T-Mike Kliebert, who is a gator wrangler, professional hunter and head tour guide at Kliebert and Son's Gator Tours. Open since the 1980's, Kliebert teaches visitors about how to safely interact with exotic animals and reptiles.

Tune in to see if Brown fed the alligator lunch, or became his lunch!